WSEP Airman Portrait: SrA Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron

Photo By Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves | From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Andrzejewski, 325th Munitions...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves | From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Andrzejewski, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guided missiles technician, Senior Airman Cyrus Griffin and Airman 1st Class Thomas Griger, 325th MUNS crew chiefs, carry an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2022. The 325th MUNS prepared the munitions for the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.08. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out serial numbers.) see less | View Image Page

Tyndall is ramping up into high gear for Checkered Flag 22-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.08 with 325th Munitions Squadron airmen making sure missiles are ready for fire.



One of these Airmen is Senior Airman Cyrus Griffin, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guided missiles crew chief, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. He was inspired to enlist by his grandfather who retired from the Army and sister who is currently serving in the Navy.



Griffin has served in the Air Force for five years as a munitions technician and works to equip fighter aircraft with AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range, Air-to-Air missiles during exercises.



“Right now I’m the bay chief, meaning I train junior Airmen on building and programming the AIM-120s,” said Griffin. “I would say the biggest part of what we do is making sure [the missiles] are safe to use by different squadrons [which is] helping pilots get the training they need during WSEP.”



According to Griffin, it takes approximately 10-11 hours to fully build in flight termination systems and missile telemetry kits. Griffin helps build these missiles by arming warheads, installing survivability software systems and performing safety inspections before the weapon ever reaches the flight line.



“Initiative to do the work and being able to pay attention to details are really important,” said Griffin. “You can’t be slow. You have to pay attention to what you are doing the entire time.”



Griffin supported the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s WSEP-East 22.08, a formal, two-week evaluation exercise designed to test squadrons’ capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions.



For this WSEP, Griffin and his fellow PGM professionals ensured that 94 missiles were built in time and ready to go.



“Everybody understands [munitions] will be hard work but our Airmen are willing to work hard,” said Griffin. “It most definitely feels good to be a part of this team when that missile gets fired [from the aircraft] and I get that sense of accomplishment; that the missile was perfect.”