A Soldier crosses a Slide-for-Life obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 11, 2022. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of battle-focused events that measure technical and tactical proficiency. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 12:47 Photo ID: 7192668 VIRIN: 220511-Z-MK318-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.7 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 3 of 3], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.