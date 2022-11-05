Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 1 of 3]

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Spc. Austin Morton, assigned to A Co., 49th Missile Defense Battalion, completes the High-Step-Over obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 11, 2022. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of battle-focused events that measure technical and tactical proficiency. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 12:46
    Photo ID: 7192666
    VIRIN: 220511-Z-MK318-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 3 of 3], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    obstacle course
    Best Warrior Competition
    Alaska National Guard

