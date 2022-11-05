Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior

Spc. Austin Morton, assigned to A Co., 49th Missile Defense Battalion, completes the High-Step-Over obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 11, 2022. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of battle-focused events that measure technical and tactical proficiency. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

