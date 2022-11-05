Spc. Austin Morton, assigned to A Co., 49th Missile Defense Battalion, completes the High-Step-Over obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 11, 2022. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of battle-focused events that measure technical and tactical proficiency. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 12:46
|Photo ID:
|7192666
|VIRIN:
|220511-Z-MK318-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 3 of 3], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT