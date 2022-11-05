Spc. Shane Sims, assigned to 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment, appoaches a tunnel in an obstacle course during the Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 11, 2022. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of battle-focused events that measure technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 12:46
|Photo ID:
|7192667
|VIRIN:
|220511-Z-MK318-1003
|Resolution:
|6363x4242
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 3 of 3], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
