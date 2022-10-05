Bulgarian Land Forces Sgt. Hristo Georgiev, assigned to the Civil-Military Cooperation Company, 78th Support Battalion, applies medical gauze as a tourniquet onto U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Obed Lopez, Civil Affairs Team 0733, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, during a combined Bulgarian Red Cross simulation training between U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion and Bulgarian Land Forces soldiers assigned to the Civil-Military Cooperation Company, 78th Support Battalion at Lozen, Bulgaria, May 10, 2022. The coordination between U.S. Army Civil Affairs, Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation, and local civilian organizations is crucial in supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region, and is necessary to protect and promote humanitarian principles. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host, and the U.S. is honored to continue its long-term cooperation through engagements such as bilateral exchanges to improve partnership interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:43 Photo ID: 7192542 VIRIN: 220510-A-PD523-0007 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 13.42 MB Location: LOZEN, BG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.