    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training [Image 4 of 15]

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training

    LOZEN, BULGARIA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Bulgarian Land Forces Sgt. Hristo Georgiev, assigned to the Civil-Military Cooperation Company, 78th Support Battalion, applies medical gauze as a tourniquet onto U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Obed Lopez, Civil Affairs Team 0733, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, during a combined Bulgarian Red Cross simulation training between U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion and Bulgarian Land Forces soldiers assigned to the Civil-Military Cooperation Company, 78th Support Battalion at Lozen, Bulgaria, May 10, 2022. The coordination between U.S. Army Civil Affairs, Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation, and local civilian organizations is crucial in supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region, and is necessary to protect and promote humanitarian principles. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host, and the U.S. is honored to continue its long-term cooperation through engagements such as bilateral exchanges to improve partnership interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

