Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training [Image 1 of 15]

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training

    LOZEN, BULGARIA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Dr. Georgi Zayov, first aid trainer for the Bulgarian Red Cross, works with a U.S. Army Soldier to demonstrate how to render first aid and control bleeding on a casualty during a combined Bulgarian Red Cross training between U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion and Bulgarian Land Forces soldiers assigned to the Civil-Military Cooperation Company, 78th Support Battalion at Lozen, Bulgaria, May 10, 2022. The coordination between U.S. Army Civil Affairs, Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation, and local civilian organizations is crucial in supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region, and is necessary to protect and promote humanitarian principles. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host, and the U.S. is honored to continue its long-term cooperation through engagements such as bilateral exchanges to improve partnership interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:43
    Photo ID: 7192529
    VIRIN: 220510-A-PD523-0005
    Resolution: 5381x3587
    Size: 11.11 MB
    Location: LOZEN, BG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT