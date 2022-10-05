U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation Red Cross Training

U.S. Army Capt. William Kezele, assigned to 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion, applies a sling and swathe onto Bulgarian Land Forces Maj. Yordan Yordanov, senior expert of the Bulgarian Land Forces Civil-Military Cooperation, during a combined Bulgarian Red Cross simulation training between U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion and Bulgarian Land Forces soldiers assigned to the Civil-Military Cooperation Company, 78th Support Battalion at Lozen, Bulgaria, May 10, 2022. The coordination between U.S. Army Civil Affairs, Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation, and local civilian organizations is crucial in supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region, and is necessary to protect and promote humanitarian principles. Bulgaria is a steadfast and gracious host, and the U.S. is honored to continue its long-term cooperation through engagements such as bilateral exchanges to improve partnership interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

