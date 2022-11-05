Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes First Eight-Bladed Propeller C-130 [Image 1 of 4]

    133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes First Eight-Bladed Propeller C-130

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing taxis to a parking spot on the flight line in St. Paul, Minn., May 11, 2022. The 133rd is currently in the second phase of the modernization process, which includes transitioning the C-130s from four-bladed propellers to eight-bladed propellers. The eight-bladed propellers will deliver more power and efficiency while reducing maintenance. The completion of this phase is projected to end in September 2023.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

