133rd Airlift Wing Welcomes First Eight-Bladed Propeller C-130

A C-130 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing taxis to a parking spot on the flight line in St. Paul, Minn., May 11, 2022. The 133rd is currently in the second phase of the modernization process, which includes transitioning the C-130s from four-bladed propellers to eight-bladed propellers. The eight-bladed propellers will deliver more power and efficiency while reducing maintenance. The completion of this phase is projected to end in September 2023.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

