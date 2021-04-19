Indo-Pacific 2022: A Commonality of Purpose

220510-N-YG104-0039 SYDNEY (May 10, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks during a panel on Seapower in the 21st Century during the Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference 2022 (IP22) in Sydney. IP22 emphasizes the commitment of the United States., Australia, and partner nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)
