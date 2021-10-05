Indo-Pacific 2022: A Commonality of Purpose

220510-N-YG104-0030 SYDNEY (May 10, 2022) From Adm. Samuel Paparo (right), Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with Indian Navy Vice Adm. Biswajit Dasgupta, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Vice Adm. Michael Noonan, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Adm. Ryo Sakai. U.S. Pacific Fleet is conducting bilateral engagements with counterparts during the Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference 2022 (IP22) in Sydney. IP22 emphasizes the commitment of the United States., Australia, and partner nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

