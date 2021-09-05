220509-N-YG104-0010 SYDNEY (May 09, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo (center), Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Commodore Jonathan Earley and staff during a visit to Fleet Base East. U.S. Pacific Fleet is conducting bilateral engagements with counterparts during the Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference 2022 (IP22) in Sydney. IP22 emphasizes the commitment of the United States., Australia, and partner nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:41 Photo ID: 7191946 VIRIN: 220509-N-YG104-0010 Resolution: 5629x2260 Size: 2.9 MB Location: SYDNEY, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indo-Pacific 2022: A Commonality of Purpose [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.