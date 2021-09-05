Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific 2022: A Commonality of Purpose [Image 2 of 16]

    Indo-Pacific 2022: A Commonality of Purpose

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    220509-N-YG104-0010 SYDNEY (May 09, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo (center), Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Commodore Jonathan Earley and staff during a visit to Fleet Base East. U.S. Pacific Fleet is conducting bilateral engagements with counterparts during the Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference 2022 (IP22) in Sydney. IP22 emphasizes the commitment of the United States., Australia, and partner nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Partnerships
    U.S. Navy
    IP22
    Indo-Pacific 2022

