USS Essex Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Hercules Soder, a native of Oceanview, Hawaii, signals to a CH-53E, attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 10, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

