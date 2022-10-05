Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Essex Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Dominique Simmons, a native of Suffolk, Virginia, signals to a CH-53E, attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 10, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

