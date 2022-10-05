PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) A CH-53E, attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, conducts flight operations with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 10, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 21:34
|Photo ID:
|7191250
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-ZW128-1277
|Resolution:
|4705x3361
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
