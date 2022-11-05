U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Louis Hall, left, a radio operator, and Sgt. David Noble, a network administrator, both with Marine Air Control Group 38, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discuss satellite positioning during the Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 11, 2022. DGSIT is a command and control and command post focused exercise designed to validate the Command, Control, Communications and Computers systems and procedures of the MEU and all major supporting elements prior to more intensive pre-deployment training program events and deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 18:35 Photo ID: 7190995 VIRIN: 220511-M-LG425-1054 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.86 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th MEU Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Nicolas Atehortua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.