13th MEU Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tucker Hager a satellite operator with Communications Section, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Command Element, calibrates a Marine Corps wideband satellite communication expeditionary system during the Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 11, 2022. DGSIT is a command and control and command post focused exercise designed to validate the Command, Control, Communications and Computers systems and procedures of the MEU and all major supporting elements prior to more intensive pre-deployment training program events and deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US