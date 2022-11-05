Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th MEU Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing [Image 6 of 8]

    13th MEU Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Communications Section, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Command Element observe Robert Marquardt, a global broadcasting service specialist, review system data during the Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 11, 2022. DGSIT is a command and control and command post focused exercise designed to validate the Command, Control, Communications and Computers systems and procedures of the MEU and all major supporting elements prior to more intensive pre-deployment training program events and deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 18:35
    Photo ID: 7190994
    VIRIN: 220511-M-LG425-1049
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th MEU Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Nicolas Atehortua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

