FORT HOOD, Texas – U.S. Army Gen. Michael Garrett, the U.S. Forces Command commanding general, and Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White, the 3rd Armored Corps commanding general, pose for a photo after Garrett’s arrival on ground for a site visit at Fort Hood, Texas, May 10, 2022. Garrett’s visit lasted three day’s and toured several locations on base. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7190324
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-AW719-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces Command Commander Arrives on Fort Hood [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
