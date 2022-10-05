Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Command Commander Arrives on Fort Hood [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Forces Command Commander Arrives on Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas – U.S. Army Gen. Michael Garrett, the U.S. Forces Command commanding general, speaks with Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White, the 3rd Armored Corps commanding general, after Garrett’s arrival on ground for a site visit at Fort Hood, Texas, May 10, 2022. Garrett was greeted upon exiting his flight by the 3rd Armored Corps command team. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    FORSCOM
    U.S. Army
    U.S Forces Command
    7MPAD
    Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White
    Gen. Michael Garrett

