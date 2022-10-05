U.S. Forces Command Commander Arrives on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – U.S. Army Gen. Michael Garrett, the U.S. Forces Command commanding general, speaks with Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White, the 3rd Armored Corps commanding general, after Garrett’s arrival on ground for a site visit at Fort Hood, Texas, May 10, 2022. Garrett was greeted upon exiting his flight by the 3rd Armored Corps command team. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7190322
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-AW719-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
