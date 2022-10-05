FORT HOOD, Texas – U.S. Army Gen. Michael Garrett, the U.S. Forces Command commanding general, speaks with Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White, the 3rd Armored Corps commanding general, after Garrett’s arrival on ground for a site visit at Fort Hood, Texas, May 10, 2022. The visit included meetings with Fort Hood command teams, meals at on-base dining facilities and physical training with local units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 14:19 Photo ID: 7190323 VIRIN: 220510-A-AW719-1002 Resolution: 5977x3985 Size: 1.52 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Forces Command Commander Arrives on Fort Hood [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.