    Utah National Guard aids Utah County authorities in search and rescue efforts [Image 25 of 26]

    WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Utah National Guard, were dispatched in support of the Utah County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue efforts to find a missing 65-year-old motorcyclist in and around Mapleton Canyon, May 9, 2022. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and crew members transported search and rescue volunteers up Mapleton Canyon where they were dropped off to begin their search efforts and later returned back to the incident command center. The Black Hawk crew also conducted search efforts from the air. Local search and rescue support demonstrates Utah National Guard readiness and strengthens partnerships with local civilian agencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 10:53
    Photo ID: 7189967
    VIRIN: 220509-Z-PL204-1025
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: WEST JORDAN, UT, US 
    Hometown: MAPLETON, UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard aids Utah County authorities in search and rescue efforts [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    UTNG
    Utah County Sherriff's Office Search & Rescue
    Mapleton Canyon

