Utah National Guard aids Utah County authorities in search and rescue efforts

Soldiers from the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Utah National Guard, were dispatched in support of the Utah County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue efforts to find a missing 65-year-old motorcyclist in and around Mapleton Canyon, May 9, 2022. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and crew members transported search and rescue volunteers up Mapleton Canyon where they were dropped off to begin their search efforts and later returned back to the incident command center. The Black Hawk crew also conducted search efforts from the air. Local search and rescue support demonstrates Utah National Guard readiness and strengthens partnerships with local civilian agencies.

