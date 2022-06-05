Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein’s legendary mascot

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The newly built 86th Civil Engineer Group mascot lights up the night at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. The bronze Keiler sits at the opposite end of Lincoln Boulevard and recognizes the heritage of the 86 CEG, which was named the Air Force’s Best Civil Engineer Unit in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

