The newly built 86th Civil Engineer Group mascot reminds Airmen to ‘Be Legendary’ at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2022. The bronze is known as Keiler, which is the biggest, baddest wild boar in the pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 08:14 Photo ID: 7189681 VIRIN: 220505-F-VY348-0043 Resolution: 4519x3617 Size: 8.65 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein’s legendary mascot [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.