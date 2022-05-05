Ramstein’s legendary mascot

The newly built 86th Civil Engineer Group mascot reminds Airmen to ‘Be Legendary’ at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2022. The bronze is known as Keiler, which is the biggest, baddest wild boar in the pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|05.05.2022
|05.11.2022 08:14
|7189681
|220505-F-VY348-0043
|4519x3617
|8.65 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|0
