Ramstein’s legendary mascot

Ramstein Air Base personnel watch the unveiling of the newly built 86th Civil Engineer Group mascot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2022. This is one of many symbols of heritage the 86 CEG has planned for traffic circles around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

