First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, greets Soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard, assigned to Area Support Group-Black Sea, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on May 6, 2022. Dr. Jill Biden visited Romania to greet, interact and support troops stationed at the Romanian Air Base. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 04:33
|Photo ID:
|7189549
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-FC838-1323
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.61 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Lady of the United States visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
