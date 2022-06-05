First Lady of the United States visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, greets Soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard, assigned to Area Support Group-Black Sea, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on May 6, 2022. Dr. Jill Biden visited Romania to greet, interact and support troops stationed at the Romanian Air Base. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

