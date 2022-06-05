Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Lady of the United States visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania [Image 5 of 6]

    First Lady of the United States visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania

    ROMANIA

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, reads a children’s book with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sharon Rogers, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on May 6, 2022. Dr. Jill Biden visited Romania to greet, interact and support troops stationed at the Romanian Air Base. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Location: RO
    TAGS

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    Victory Corps
    europeansupport2022

