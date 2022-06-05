First Lady of the United States visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, discusses life at a military base with U.S. Army Soldiers at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on May 6, 2022. Dr. Jill Biden visited Romania to greet, interact and support troops stationed the Romanian Air Base. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

