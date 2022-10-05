USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) handle lines as the Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18) moors pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 10, 2022. This is the first time an Independence variant littoral combat ship has visited CFAS since they were first commissioned in January 2010. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

