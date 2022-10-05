USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Ben Mata, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) directs Sailors as they handle lines while the Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18) moors pierside at CFAS May 10, 2022. This is the first time an Independence variant littoral combat ship has visited CFAS since they were first commissioned in January 2010. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

