Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) handle lines as the Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18) moors pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) May 10, 2022. This is the first time an Independence variant littoral combat ship has visited CFAS since they were first commissioned in January 2010. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 03:22
    Photo ID: 7189497
    VIRIN: 220510-N-WS494-1116
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS
    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS
    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS
    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS
    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS
    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS
    USS Charleston Pulls Into CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Charleston
    pull
    LCS
    in

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT