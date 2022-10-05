Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220510-N-IL330-1092 [Image 31 of 33]

    220510-N-IL330-1092

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220510-N-IL330-1092 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kera Lee Martin, from San Diego, participates in a Zumba class in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 10, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 03:14
    Photo ID: 7189485
    VIRIN: 220510-N-IL330-1092
    Resolution: 4289x2859
    Size: 743.74 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220510-N-IL330-1092 [Image 33 of 33], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

