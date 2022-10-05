220510-N-IL330-1092 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kera Lee Martin, from San Diego, participates in a Zumba class in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 10, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 03:14 Photo ID: 7189485 VIRIN: 220510-N-IL330-1092 Resolution: 4289x2859 Size: 743.74 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220510-N-IL330-1092 [Image 33 of 33], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.