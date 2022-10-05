220510-N-IL330-3101 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – Sailors conduct an aviation firefighting drill in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 10, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 03:14 Photo ID: 7189481 VIRIN: 220510-N-IL330-3101 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 892.39 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220510-N-IL330-3101 [Image 33 of 33], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.