220510-N-IL330-3067 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Josselyne Acevedogutierrez, from Isabela, Puerto Rico, draws out an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hose during an aviation firefighting drill in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 10, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022