MARFORPAC and PACAF co-host golf tournament

U.S. service members, foreign service members, and civilians with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) and U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) and various consulates general- pose for a group photo during the first golf tournament co-hosted between MARFORPAC and PACAF at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 6, 2022. The tournament focused on camaraderie and international fellowship to strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. Representatives of six allies and partners -participated in the event alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen/ Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US