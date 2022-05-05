MARFORPAC and PACAF co-host golf tournament

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, participates in the first International Golf Tournament co-hosted between MARFORPAC and U.S. Pacific Air Forces at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 6, 2022. The tournament focused on camaraderie and international fellowship to strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. Representatives of six allies and partners participated in the event alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US