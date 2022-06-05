Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC and PACAF co-host golf tournament [Image 6 of 7]

    MARFORPAC and PACAF co-host golf tournament

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFROPAC), makes remarks during an awards and gifts presentation following the first International Golf Tournament co-hosted between MARFORPAC and U.S. Pacific Air Forces at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 6, 2022. The tournament focused on camaraderie and international fellowship to strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. Representatives of six allies and partners participated in the event alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

