Guardian Response 22

MUSCATATUCK, Ind. (May 10, 2022) Members of the 2nd Battalion 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion conduct a search and rescue mission in a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter as part of exercise Guardian Response (GR) 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Muscatatuck, Indiana, May 10. GR22 is a U.S. Army Forces Command-directed external evaluation and culminating training event for U.S. Northern Command’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise consequence management entities. The exercise is focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission sets. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

