    Guardian Response 22 [Image 3 of 5]

    Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    MUSCATATUCK, Ind. (May 10, 2022) Members of the 36th Engineering Brigade clear disabled cars from a road as part of exercise Guardian Response (GR) 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Muscatatuck, Indiana, May 10. GR22 is a U.S. Army Forces Command-directed external evaluation and culminating training event for U.S. Northern Command’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise consequence management entities. The exercise is focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission sets. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 20:32
    Photo ID: 7188933
    VIRIN: 220510-N-OE749-0008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 22 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Barry Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    CBRN
    Muscatatuck
    JTFCS
    GR22

