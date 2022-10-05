MUSCATATUCK, Ind. (May 10, 2022) Members of the 36th Engineering Brigade clear disabled cars from a road as part of exercise Guardian Response (GR) 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Muscatatuck, Indiana, May 10. GR22 is a U.S. Army Forces Command-directed external evaluation and culminating training event for U.S. Northern Command’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise consequence management entities. The exercise is focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission sets. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 20:32
|Photo ID:
|7188932
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-OE749-0006
|Resolution:
|6508x4339
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardian Resposne 22 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Barry Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
