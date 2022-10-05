Lieutenant General Kang-Su Heo, commander of ROK 7th Manuever Corps visited 4-2 Attack Battalion and received a brief from the leadership of the battalion on the capabilities of the AH-64E v6 Apache attack helicopter. Lt. Gen. Heo sits in the cockpit of the Apache helicopter getting hands on view of the advanced capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 19:37
|Photo ID:
|7188869
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-TR140-725
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT