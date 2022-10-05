ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

Lieutenant General Kang-Su Heo, commander of ROK 7th Manuever Corps visited 4-2 Attack Battalion and received a brief from the leadership of the battalion on the capabilities of the AH-64E v6 Apache attack helicopter. Lt. Gen. Heo sits in the cockpit of the Apache helicopter getting hands on view of the advanced capabilities.

Date Taken: 05.10.2022
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR