Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 3 of 5]

    ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Major Thomas Moentmann, Operations Officer of 4-2 Attack Battalion, briefs Lieutenant General Kang-Su Heo, commander of ROK 7th Manuever Corps, on the capabilities of the AH-64E v6 Apache attack helicopter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 19:37
    Photo ID: 7188868
    VIRIN: 220510-A-TR140-481
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation AH-64E Apache South Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT