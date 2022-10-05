ROK 7th Corps visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

Major General David Lesperance, commander of 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division, briefs Lieutenant General Kang-Su Heo, commander of ROK 7th Manuever Corps, on the capabilities of the AH-64E v6 Apache attack helicopter and its increase in readiness to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade.

