    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Sparks Interest at High School Career Expo [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Sparks Interest at High School Career Expo

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Rancho Campana High School senior Nicolas Navarrete, left, thanks U.S. Navy Recruiter Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd (HM2) Class Gary Medell after the two discussed the advantages of a career in the Navy on April 27 during the Oxnard Union High School District’s 37th Annual Career Expo. Navarrete said he spoke to all of the armed forces recruiters at the event to learn more about each branch’s benefits. The event was held at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center and attracted 600 students from the district’s high schools. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, met with students at the event to discuss career paths. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    STEM
    NSWC PHD
    Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program
    Science Engineering Apprentice Program
    Problem-based Initiatives for Powerful Engagement and Learning in Naval Engineering and Science

