    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Sparks Interest at High School Career Expo [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Sparks Interest at High School Career Expo

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    High school students fill a banquet hall at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center where the Oxnard Union High School District held its 37th Annual Career Expo on April 27, the first in-person expo since the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from local businesses, trade schools, colleges and other employers, including Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, met with students to discuss career paths. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    STEM
    NSWC PHD
    Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program
    Science Engineering Apprentice Program
    Problem-based Initiatives for Powerful Engagement and Learning in Naval Engineering and Science

