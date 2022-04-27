High school students fill a banquet hall at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center where the Oxnard Union High School District held its 37th Annual Career Expo on April 27, the first in-person expo since the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from local businesses, trade schools, colleges and other employers, including Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, met with students to discuss career paths. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:45 Photo ID: 7188642 VIRIN: 100522-N-SR235-001 Resolution: 5080x3387 Size: 808.79 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Sparks Interest at High School Career Expo [Image 3 of 3], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.