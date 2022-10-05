Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Coordinator Ramon Flores, right, chats with Oxnard High School junior Soraya Yanez at the Oxnard Union High School District’s 37th Annual Career Expo on April 27 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center. Yanez graduated from NSWC PHD’s Pre-Engineering Program the day before. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:45 Photo ID: 7188650 VIRIN: 100522-N-SR235-002 Resolution: 5080x3387 Size: 843.22 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Sparks Interest at High School Career Expo [Image 3 of 3], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.