Utilitiesman 2nd Class Ayelech Bushnell, a native of of Washington State, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 assisting with 2022 Ice Exercise in Ice Camp Queenfish. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Seth Koenig)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7188655
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-MR969-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.63 MB
|Location:
|U.S. NAVY ICE CAMP QUEENFISH, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine
