Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine [Image 1 of 2]

    Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine

    U.S. NAVY ICE CAMP QUEENFISH, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    Utilitiesman 2nd Class Ayelech Bushnell, a native of of Washington State, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 assisting with 2022 Ice Exercise in Ice Camp Queenfish. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Seth Koenig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:47
    Photo ID: 7188655
    VIRIN: 220227-N-MR969-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.63 MB
    Location: U.S. NAVY ICE CAMP QUEENFISH, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine
    Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    ICEX
    NMCB 11
    Camp Queenfish

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT