Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine

Story by Construction Mechanic 3nd Class Colton Petrucci



“On Feb. 28, it was a three-and-a-half-mile long chunk of ice floating more than 160 nautical miles offshore in the Arctic Ocean. By March 3, it was a thriving - if rustic - U.S. Navy encampment with a command center, sleeping quarters, cafeteria, restrooms, wireless internet and a 2,500-foot-long runway supporting multiple daily flights.” - (From March 15, 2022 Navy.mil article U.S. Navy Concludes ICEX 2022 by Lt. Seth Koenig)



Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 Seabees assisted in setting the stage for the above and below “air, ice, and sea” operation, Navy’s Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022.



During the nearly three week evolution, which included training and research initiatives, Utilitiesman 2nd Class (UT2) Ayelech Bushnell of Washington State and Construction Electrician 3rd Class (CE3) Cheyenne Irizarry of New York helped install plumbing, HVAC, and integral electrical equipment to sustain an expeditionary camp able to withstand the harsh arctic climate.



For UT2 Bushnell, this experience highlights the reason why she joined the Navy. She says, “I joined the Navy to travel, and I have gone to many amazing places so far. I learned so many things in life by leaving my hometown.” We can assume one of those things is just how cold it can get in the Arctic circle!”



For CE3 Irizarry, who says “growing up in my home town has shown me that you have to work hard to get the things you want, and work harder to keep these experiences coming,” the assignment to this project serves motivates her to continue excelling as a Seabee in NMCB-11. She enjoys “being part of the Seabees, and traveling around the world, and enjoying a variety of cultures.”