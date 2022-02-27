Construction Electrician 3rd Class Cheyenne Irizarry of New York, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 assisting with 2022 Ice Exercise in Ice Camp Queenfish. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Seth Koenig)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7188656
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-MR969-002
|Resolution:
|5828x3885
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|U.S. NAVY ICE CAMP QUEENFISH, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine
