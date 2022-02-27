Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine [Image 2 of 2]

    Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine

    U.S. NAVY ICE CAMP QUEENFISH, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    Construction Electrician 3rd Class Cheyenne Irizarry of New York, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 assisting with 2022 Ice Exercise in Ice Camp Queenfish. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Seth Koenig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:47
    Photo ID: 7188656
    VIRIN: 220227-N-MR969-002
    Resolution: 5828x3885
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: U.S. NAVY ICE CAMP QUEENFISH, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Expeditionary Construction with a Seabee Shine [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    ICEX
    NMCB 11
    Camp Queenfish

